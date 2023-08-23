Greece seeking to serve as bridge to EU

The informal inner hosted by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Balkan leaders and high-ranking European officials on Monday, and the visit to Athens of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in Greece as a reflection of its desire to serve as a bridge between Europe and the region.

Mitsotakis said, after two days of talks with Balkan leaders, that Greece seeks to act as a bridge between the EU and the Balkans, and even between the countries of Eastern Europe.

The presence of Moldovan President Maia Sandu was telling. To this end, he also referred to the port of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece and the important role it can play in energy matters.

“Essentially, Greece is claiming a role that is much stronger than the one it had until now. And the informal dinner in the presence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a step in this direction,” a diplomat told Kathimerini.