NEWS

Sarbanes: Erdogan accountable for Pyla assault

Sarbanes: Erdogan accountable for Pyla assault
[Kathimerini Cyprus/Haber Kibris]

U.S. Representative John Sarbanes holds Turkish President Erdogan accountable for the attacks by Turkish Cypriots against UN peacekeepers in Pyla and calls on US President Joe Biden to ensure that the crisis is “meaningfully addressed” by the United Nations.

I hold Turkish President Erdogan accountable for this assault and consider it part of the pattern of provocation and destabilizing conduct that, among other things, argues against sending F-16s to Turkey,” Sarbanes said in a statement.

Cypriots have lived with the looming shadow of Turkish occupation for 49 years. While Cypriot leaders and the European Union have urged a peaceful reunification of the island, Turkish Cypriot authorities and Turkish President Erdogan have made it clear through continuing rounds of escalatory behavior their intent to subvert peace negotiations,” he said.

Sarbanes added that the Turkish Cypriots’ attempt to construct a road from Turkish-occupied Cyprus to Pyla is a jarring escalation of tensions in the region and blatantly violates long-standing international agreements designed to protect Cyprus from exactly this kind of aggression.

The Congressman described the attack by the Turkish Cypriot forces as inappropriate, which justifies international condemnation, and welcomed the statements issued by the British High Commission, the French Embassy, and the US Embassy in Cyprus.

I urge President Biden to use the United States’ good offices at the United Nations to ensure the crisis in Pyla is meaningfully addressed by the UN Secretary General and the UN Security Council,” Sarbanes’ statement concluded.

(Kathimerini Cyprus)

Diplomacy US Cyprus Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus condemns US congressman’s visit to Turkish-occupied Cyprus as a violation of international law
NEWS

Cyprus condemns US congressman’s visit to Turkish-occupied Cyprus as a violation of international law

PSEKA calls for an end to Turkish occupation of Cyprus, slams ‘double standards’
DIASPORA

PSEKA calls for an end to Turkish occupation of Cyprus, slams ‘double standards’

State Dep’t rejects observer state status for Turkish Cypriot entity in Turkic States body
NEWS

State Dep’t rejects observer state status for Turkish Cypriot entity in Turkic States body

Ankara insists Cyprus a separate issue
NEWS

Ankara insists Cyprus a separate issue

Greece and Cyprus reaffirm commitment to pursue peace settlement for Mediterranean island
NEWS

Greece and Cyprus reaffirm commitment to pursue peace settlement for Mediterranean island

Erdogan doesn’t rule out Cyprus peace talks restart, but sticks to two-state stance
NEWS

Erdogan doesn’t rule out Cyprus peace talks restart, but sticks to two-state stance