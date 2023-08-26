NEWS

Evacuation alert issued on Andros due to wildfire outbreak

Evacuation alert issued on Andros due to wildfire outbreak
File photo.

Residents and tourists on the island of Andros in the Cyclades have been issued an evacuation alert through the emergency number 112 due to an ongoing wildfire.

Authorities in civil protection are urging individuals within the Gides region, located near Vitali on the northeastern coast of the island, to relocate to the port of Gavrio on the northwest side of the island.

The wildfire, which ignited earlier on Saturday, is currently affecting low vegetation. At the site, a team of 12 firefighters is actively engaged, utilizing 6 vehicles, one helicopter, and one aircraft.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek fire officials arrest 2 for arson as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the country
NEWS

Greek fire officials arrest 2 for arson as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the country

Regeneration will take decades
NEWS

Regeneration will take decades

Firefighters battle 111 wildfires across the country
NEWS

Firefighters battle 111 wildfires across the country

Suspected vigilantes placed under house arrest
NEWS

Suspected vigilantes placed under house arrest

NGO umbrella group condemns self-proclaimed ‘militia’ groups
NEWS

NGO umbrella group condemns self-proclaimed ‘militia’ groups

Greece wildfire ‘worst on European soil in years,’ Copernicus says
NEWS

Greece wildfire ‘worst on European soil in years,’ Copernicus says