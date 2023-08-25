Firefighters battle 111 wildfires across the country

Firefighters are currently battling 111 wildfires across the country after 59 new blazes broke out in the last 24 hours.

Many of the new fires were flare-ups in Parnitha, Evros and in other fire fronts, the fire service said.

In Parnitha, a strong firefighting contingent is battling flare-ups mainly in the southwestern part, near the Fyli fortress.

In Evros, most of the flare-ups have occurred in Dadia, Aisymi and Soufli and have created a front in the Leptokaria area, necessitating the issuing of an evacuation notice to residents.

Meanwhile, authorities in Psachna, Evia, have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of two counts of arson. The young man, who has an intellectual disability, is alleged to have placed tires under an electricity pylon and set them on fire.

Also on Evia, police in Karystos are questioning a 48-year-old man on suspicion of setting four fires in the area a month ago.

On Kefalonia, a 42-year-old volunteer firefighter who confessed to six counts of arson in forested areas on the island has been placed under house arrest.

And in Avlonas, Attica, a 45-year-old man has been charged with arson after appearing before a prosecutor. His lawyer said his client, who has been diagnosed with serious psychiatric problems and had stopped his treatment 15 days ago, denies the actions attributed to him.