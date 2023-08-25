Suspected vigilantes placed under house arrest

Three people accused of taking the law into their own hands by detaining 13 undocumented migrants in a cargo trailer have been placed under temporary house arrest and ordered to surrender their passports after appearing before an investigating magistrate in the northern city of Alexandroupoli.

In the video that led to the men’s arrest, an individual alleged that the migrants held in the trailer were responsible for the wildfires in the area.

The 13 migrants who were detailed by the alleged vigilantes were also led before the investigating magistrate, who ordered them to testify before Monday on charges of attempted arson, manufacturing and possession of explosives as well as illegal entry into the country.