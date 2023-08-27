Thessaloniki woman accused of operating illegal brothel

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on charges of running an illegal brothel, state broadcaster ERT reported on Saturday.

The suspect allegedly ran the unlicensed brothel on behalf of a 61-year-old man, who took the lion’s share of the proceeds from its illegal activities, giving her a cut.

Police officers who raided the brothel found cameras that were used to record the encounters between the prostitutes and their clients, in violation of privacy laws.