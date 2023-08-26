NEWS

Woman arrested for makeshift kennel
[Intime News]

Α woman was arrested on Thursday after police discovered she had turned her house in the village of Erymanthos in southern Greece into an informal kennel with at least 60 dogs.

According to reports, she did not have health books for the dogs in question, and the living conditions of the animals were questionable. The police went to her home after receiving complaints from neighbors that she was disturbing the peace.

Local media outlet tempo24.gr said the woman was arrested on charges of violating the Pet Animal Welfare Act and disturbing the peace.

