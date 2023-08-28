Greek FM Gerapetritis to visit Ankara on Sept 5

Greek Foreign Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, will visit Ankara on September 5, where he will hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan.

The two ministers will discuss issues related to bilateral relations and regional development.

The visit prepares the ground for the meeting between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the UN General Assembly taking place from September 19 to 23 in New York.