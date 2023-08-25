Turkish businessman Sabanci and wife seriously injured in sea accident off Leros

Prominent Turkish businessman Ali Sabanci and his wife, Vuslat Dogan Sabanci, sustained serious injuries in a maritime incident near Leros island in the Dodecanese while on vacation, according to reports Friday.

Sabanci, the owner of the private airline Pegasus Havayollari, was admitted to the intensive care unit at a private hospital in Istanbul, while his wife has incurred multiple fractures, according to the same reports.

The authenticity of this information was verified by his company.