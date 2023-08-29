Woody Allen is Athens bound

Director Woody Allen poses during a photocall before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]

American filmmaker, actor, and comedian Woody Allen will be in Athens next month to promote his new film “Coup de chance.”

The screening, which will be introduced by the director himself, will take place on September 8 at Cine Aegli, the outdoor cinema at the Zappeion, as part of the 29th Athens International Film Festival Premiere Nights.

On the following evening, Allen and his New Orleans Jazz Band will be performing at the iconic open-air Odeon of Herodes Atticus.

Directed and written by Allen, the film goes on general release on September 27.