West Nile virus: Greece reports 89 Infections in 2023

A total of 89 cases of West Nile virus infection have been recorded in Greece since the beginning of 2023 until the present.

Of these cases, 74 had impacted the central nervous system and 15 had resulted in mild manifestations. In the last week, 31 new cases were diagnosed. Eleven deaths have been recorded. All were over 64 with the median age of death at 82.

Cases of infection have been recorded in settlements in the regional units of Karditsa, Larissa, Trikala, Imathia, Thessaloniki, Pella, Pieria, Kilkis, Serres, Kavala, Drama, Rodopi, Kastoria and Arta.

It is expected that further cases will be diagnosed in the coming period, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said, calling on citizens to observe protection measures.

