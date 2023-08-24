Coronavirus infections up during the week of August 14-20

New cases of SARS-CoV-2 over the week of August 14-20 were up compared to the previous week, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organisation (EODY), published on Thursday.

Hospital admissions for coronavirus (641) increased last week and also went up 54% overall compared to the average weekly for admissions during the last four weeks.

Meanwhile, the number of new intubations (9) in the week of August 14-20 increased compared to the previous week, rising 50% in comparison to the average of new intubations in the last four weeks.

At present, 13 people are intubated with Covid-19 in Greek hospitals, while another 33 died. The median age of those who died was 82 (age range: 63-99).

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste in Greece showed a rise in SARS-CoV-2 in 7 of 10 regions checked.

In terms of influenza (flu), there was no case requiring admission to intensive care units (ICUs), or any new death reported, during the week of August 14-20.

A total of 70 people with flu have been hospitalised in ICUs since the start of the flu season and 27 people have died.

Overall, flu-like illnesses across all age groups this past week stayed the same, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remained at the same low levels as the week prior. [AMNA]