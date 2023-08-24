Study shows health staff left ‘exhausted’ by pandemic

A study conducted by the University of Athens showed high levels of burnout among healthcare professional following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on collected data this June, after the end of the pandemic, it showed that 69.1% of health professionals showed high levels of burnout, 16.8% a moderate level and 14.1% only low levels. Nurses appear to have suffered more than other health professionals, with 91.1% reported as being exhausted, while the corresponding figure for other health professionals was 79.9%.

The study group comprised 1,760 health professionals from all over Greece, who were working in hospitals, medical centers, etc during the pandemic.

Just over half of them (50.7%) reported low levels of job satisfaction, 36.1% reported moderate levels and just 13.1% reporting high levels. Nurses were less satisfied (61%), compared to 38.8% for other health professionals.