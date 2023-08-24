NEWS

Study shows health staff left ‘exhausted’ by pandemic

Study shows health staff left ‘exhausted’ by pandemic
[Intime News]

A study conducted by the University of Athens showed high levels of burnout among healthcare professional following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on collected data this June, after the end of the pandemic, it showed that 69.1% of health professionals showed high levels of burnout, 16.8% a moderate level and 14.1% only low levels. Nurses appear to have suffered more than other health professionals, with 91.1% reported as being exhausted, while the corresponding figure for other health professionals was 79.9%.

The study group comprised 1,760 health professionals from all over Greece, who were working in hospitals, medical centers, etc during the pandemic.

Just over half of them (50.7%) reported low levels of job satisfaction, 36.1% reported moderate levels and just 13.1% reporting high levels. Nurses were less satisfied (61%), compared to 38.8% for other health professionals.

Health Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Coronavirus infections up during the week of August 14-20
NEWS

Coronavirus infections up during the week of August 14-20

Study: Antiviral drugs reduce Covid death risk
NEWS

Study: Antiviral drugs reduce Covid death risk

Annual Covid vaccine under consideration
NEWS

Annual Covid vaccine under consideration

Covid load spreads across Greece
NEWS

Covid load spreads across Greece

Covid cases rising along with summer complacency
NEWS

Covid cases rising along with summer complacency

Doctors say masks should stay on in healthcare units
NEWS

Doctors say masks should stay on in healthcare units