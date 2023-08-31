Women summoned to testify over illegal adoptions

Dozens of women have been summoned to testify in the Department of Organized Crime’s preliminary investigation on the island of Crete after a request by the competent prosecutor in connection with the case of a fertility clinic in the city of Hania that may have operated as a front for an illegal adoption racket.

The case involved alleged IVF egg retrieval and embryo transfers.

According to reports, the cases being checked concern women who had been referred to the private clinic for egg collection and egg transfer procedures.

And while they were normally anesthetized to undergo the necessary medical procedures, in reality it was all a sham.

In other words, it is being investigated whether they were deceived.

Several doctors who worked at the clinic have been questioned, while investigators from Athens and Crete went through the clinic’s records as well as the homes and offices of their key suspects.

The clinic in question is said to be a major facility that attracted clients from all over Greece, but also from Turkey and the Balkans.