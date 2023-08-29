Arson suspect jailed after testifying

A 45-year-old man accused of deliberate arson near Avlonas, in northern Attica, has been taken to prison after he testified before an investigating magistrate.

The suspect denied the charges against him and claimed there is no video evidence showing him setting fires.

As his lawyer said his client was facing psychological problems, the investigating magistrate ordered he undergo a psychiatric examination.

Should the man be found to be suffering from a mental illness, he will be transferred to the psychiatric wing of Korydallos prison. [AMNA]