Five nabbed for beating teen in Nea Filadelfia

Five youths were arrested late Monday night for attacking a 16-year-old boy in Nea Filadelfia, western Athens, on early Tuesday morning, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 19, started shouting at the victim and his three friends and then isolated him and beat him up. The reason for the attack was not clear.

The teen suffered a ruptured eardrum and a fractured jaw, according to ERT.

The suspects were detained and are expected to appear before a prosecutor on Tuesday.