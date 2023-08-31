One Hearts fan arrested after brawl in Thessaloniki 

Four fans of Scottish football club Hearts were detained in Thessaloniki on Wednesday night when a fight broke out between them in the popular bar district of Ladadika.

One of them, aged 24, was arrested after a small quantity of cocaine was found in his possession, while the rest were released.

The fan is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

Hearts is facing PAOK in the return leg of our UEFA Europa Conference League play-off match at Toumba stadium on Thursday evening.