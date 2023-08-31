NEWS

Government condemns attack on journalist by shipowner

The Greek government on Wednesday denounced an attack against a journalist by a ship owner during a football match in Athens.

Giorgos Papachristos, an opinion writer and adviser at the daily Ta Nea, was attacked on Tuesday evening after the end of the first half of the football match between Panathinaikos and Braga, in front of dozens of spectators.

The shipowner, Giannis Karagiorgis, accompanied by his security, approached him while he was talking to a colleague and punched him in the face and head, according to the complaint filed with the police. He also threatened to kill him, the journalist said.

Papachristos was treated for his injuries at Sismanogleio hospital and filed a criminal complaint. The shipowner fled and is wanted by police. 

“We unequivocally condemn the assault suffered by journalist Giorgos Papachristos which left him with injuries, because the perpetrator was annoyed by his journalistic work,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said. 

“Justice will assess the case. Press freedom is a fundamental principle of our democracy and thuggish behaviour will not be tolerated,” he added.

The Athens Journalists’ Union (ESHEA) condemned the assault.

