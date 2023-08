On Thursday at noon, Athenian visitors and residents heard a deafening noise, which, as some may have noticed, came from three fleeting F-35 aircraft of the United States Air Force.

The F-35s had a permit to fly over the Acropolis at a 5,000 feet altitude.

The three aircraft were flying towards Tanagra, a town north of Athens, to participate in the annual air show Athens Flying Week.

As a matter of fact, one of the pilots was a woman.