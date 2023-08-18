NEWS

US extends lifting of arms embargo for Cyprus for 2024

The US State Department’s failure to publicly call Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan out ‘undermines the very principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that the US has rallied the West around in the case of Ukraine,’ says the writer. [REUTERS]

The United States on Friday announced it had extended the lifting of the US arms embargo for Cyprus for the 2024 fiscal year.

“Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken determined and certified to Congress that the Republic of Cyprus has met the necessary conditions under applicable legislation to allow the Department to approve exports, re-exports, and transfers of defense articles to the Republic of Cyprus for fiscal year 2024,” Sate Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday.

The decision is based on the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act enacted by the US Congress in 2019 and compliance with the conditions is assessed on an annual basis.

“The decision of the US government demonstrates the continued upgrading of Cyprus-US bilateral relations in the field of security and defence. Our goal remains to deepen this strategic partnership conducted on the basis of international law and the need to build conditions of security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region,” the Cypriot foreign ministry said in a statement.

