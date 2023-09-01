NEWS

Spartans imploding

Eleven MPs of the far-right Spartiates (Spartans) launched a scathing attack against party leader Vassilis Stigas in a joint statement in a move that could lead to the party’s implosion.

The statement by the MPs follows the accusations by Stigas that deputies were being “guided” and the expulsion of three members of the parliamentary group who did not attend Parliament for Thursday’s debate on the wildfires.

The 11 denounced Stigas for making obscene and slanderous statements, saying he was talking about mafia tactics because he applies them himself.

The MPs also accused Stigas of being “afraid” of holding a party congress and acting illegally.

Politics

