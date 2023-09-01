Bilateral relations, energy cooperation and migration dominate Mitsotakis-Meloni meeting

The deepening and expansion of already robust Greek-Italian relations, especially in the realms of economics and bilateral energy cooperation, took center stage during a working dinner between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Italian counterpart, Georgia Meloni, at the Maximos Mansion Thursday.

The working dinner also delved into joint initiatives, both bilaterally and within the European Union, spanning various areas of mutual interest and addressing shared challenges. On the pressing matter of migration, both leaders concurred on the necessity for an integrated European migration policy, emphasizing the importance of border security and the imperative to combat smuggling networks while deterring departures from third countries.

In terms of the European agenda, and amidst discussions on new fiscal rules, Mitsotakis underscored the need to, at the very least, consider the exclusion of defense costs from the deficit calculations of EU member states.

Concluding their meeting, the prime minister and his Italian counterpart reached an agreement to convene the Supreme Council of Cooperation between Greece and Italy during the first half of 2024 in Italy. [AMNA]