PM to address Parliament, welcome Italian PM Meloni on Thursday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address Parliament regarding the fires in Greece at 10:30 a.m on Thursday morning, his office said.

In an address before the order of business, the PM will speak of measures to support those affected by the fires and of actions to manage the repercussions of the climate crisis, a government statement said.

In addition, at 7.00 p.m. on the same day Mitsotakis will welcome at Maximos Mansion Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with whom he will have a working dinner. [AMNA]

 

Fire Politics Diplomacy

