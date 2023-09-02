Evros fire enters 15th day

For the 15th consecutive day, firefighters are continuing to battle the wildfires in the northeastern prefecture of Evros, with the focus of their efforts on the areas around the towns and villages of Soufli, Kornofolia, Dadia, Kotronia, Sidiro and Giannouli.

As of Friday, the firefighting effort involves 129 fire engines with a crew of 586 members, 16 teams of firefighters on foot, supported by six firefighting aircraft and two helicopters.

The European Civil Protection Mechanism is assisting in the firefighting effort, with units from France, Spain, Cyprus, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Slovakia. Units from Albania and Serbia are also on the ground.

A total of 44 new forest fires broke out on Friday, bringing to 81 the total of blazes across the country.

Five regions are at very high risk of fires on Saturday, based on the Fire Risk Forecast Map issued by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.

The regions in question are Attica; Central Greece (Viotia, Evia and the island of Skyros); Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (Evros); and the North Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria).