NEWS

Turnout key as SYRIZA set to pick new leader

Turnout key as SYRIZA set to pick new leader
[InTime News]

SYRIZA is holding its leadership contest Sunday, following the party’s drubbing in a double national election earlier this year. A potential low turnout, influenced by the disappointing election results and lackluster campaigns of the main contenders, may undermine the legitimacy of the new leader. To secure victory, a candidate must garner more than 50 percent of the votes, or, if no one achieves this threshold, they must prevail in a runoff.

The last-minute entry of Stefanos Kasselakis, a 35-year-old shipping investor who was virtually unknown until launching a blitz campaign in late August, could rejuvenate the supporters of the old guard who would not like to see the leftist party fall under the control of an outsider who promises to transform SYRIZA along the lines of the US Democratic Party.

Nevertheless, Efi Achtsioglou, a former labor minister, is still perceived as the front-runner in this race. The outcome will largely determine the future political direction of SYRIZA and whether it can present a substantial challenge to the ruling conservatives.

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Major parties seeking fresh impetus
NEWS

Major parties seeking fresh impetus

Last-minute candidate joins SYRIZA’s leadership race
NEWS

Last-minute candidate joins SYRIZA’s leadership race

SYRIZA’s Costas Zachariadis to run for Athens mayor
NEWS

SYRIZA’s Costas Zachariadis to run for Athens mayor

Kasidiaris says he wants to run for Athens mayor
NEWS

Kasidiaris says he wants to run for Athens mayor

Law easing restrictions for Greeks voting from abroad passed
NEWS

Law easing restrictions for Greeks voting from abroad passed

Debate to start on easing vote for Greeks abroad
NEWS

Debate to start on easing vote for Greeks abroad