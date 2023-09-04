Two Scottish soccer fans sentenced by Greek court

Two Scottish supporters of Hearts soccer club were sentenced on Monday to an eight-month jail term. The two Hearts supporters were arrested by Greek police after trying to enter the Toumba stadium in Thessaloniki with flares, where Hearts played against PAOK to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

The three-member Thessaloniki Court of Misdemeanors found the two young men guilty of a breach of the sports law and decided on a three-year probation and a two-year ban from attending any sports game in Greek territory.

The two young men, aged 20 and 22, were tried in absentia. Their trial was scheduled for last Friday but was postponed due to the absence of a translator.