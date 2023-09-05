NEWS

Gerapetritis, Fidan meeting in Ankara

[Intime News/Pool via AP]

The progress made after the lull in tensions over the Aegean Sea in recent months and the prospects of a roadmap that will lead Greece and Turkey to the International Court of Justice at The Hague will be assessed on Tuesday during the meeting in Ankara between the two countries’ foreign ministers, George Gerapetritis and Hakan Fidan.

The two ministers will discuss the next steps, which include the resumption of political consultations, this time with exploratory contacts integrated into this framework, confidence building measures at the military level and the positive agenda.

On Monday in Nicosia, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed “cautious optimism,” due to the “reduction of tension,” describing the next two months as “critical on many levels.”

He said the good climate must be continuous and that Turkey must “review the aggressive stance it has maintained toward Greece in recent years.”

Turkey Diplomacy

