Former premier tests positive with Covid, will not attend PM’s speech

Conservative former prime minister Antonis Samaras has tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore not be attending the 87th Thessaloniki International Fair (Sept. 9-17) and the prime minister’s speech, government sources said on Tuesday.

The annual Fair is where prime ministers present the basic parameters of their four-year government plan. 

This is the second time Samaras has been infected after first contracting the virus in early January 2022. 

