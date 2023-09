The Coast Guard has said it rescued 25 undocumented migrants from a dinghy north of Samos island, near the islet of Prasonissi.

The foreign nationals (17 men, 4 women, 3 boys and a girl) are said to be well and were safely transferred to Malgari port, Samos.

They were subsequently transferred to a reception center for asylum-seekers. [AMNA]