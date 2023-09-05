Rainfall expected to increase in early hours Wed, minister warns

The heavy rainfall caused by Storm Daniel is expected to increase once again in the early hours of Wednesday morning before abating from noon, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias has warned, citing meteorologists’ forecasts.

Kikilias appealed to residents in Magnesia to avoid all travel and follow the instructions of the authorities while the storm persists.

“This is the most extreme phenomenon in terms of the maximum amount of rain in a 24-hour period since records began in the country,” the minister said after attending a crisis meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Citing weather data, he said Zagora in Pelion had seen 645 millimeters of rain by 3 p.m.

Those record readings were likely to rise, he said.

“This means that the [weather] phenomenon is not over. After a small recession, it will flare up again in the morning hours,” he added.

He said 77 firefighting crews are operating in the area as well as emergency response teams with boats, construction machinery, army, police and the local government agencies.