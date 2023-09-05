NEWS

Residents record flooding, destruction in Volos, Mount Pelion amid severe storm

[Screengrab from video posted originally by Iro Proia on Facebook, via @WxNB_]

Local residents and tourists in the city of Volos and Mount Pelion were posting photos and videos of the destruction caused by the severe thunderstorm sweeping central Greece since Monday night. 

One video filmed in the village of Agios Ioannis, in the eastern coast of Mount Pelio, showed a car being swept into the sea. 

Another showed the Krafsidonas stream in Volos, which is usually dry, overflowing its banks and flooding the surrounding streets. 


In another part of Volos, a tourist bus fell into a sinkhole and a small pedestrian bridge collapsed.

 

In Horefto, a popular coastal village in the eastern coast of Pelion, the beach was covered with debris dragged down by the flooding and the sea. 

