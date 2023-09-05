PM pleads with public to follow official instructions as storm floods Magnesia

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday urged the public to comply with the instructions issued by the Greek authorities as a severe storm pummelled central Greece, turning streets into flooded torrents.

“We are facing a completely extreme weather phenomenon which is currently affecting the region of Magnesia and particularly the city of Volos, but also the whole of Thessaly and once again I urge all citizens to follow the Civil Protection’s instructions,” he said during a regular meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Mitsotakis said that it is “extremely difficult” to manage extreme weather without the cooperation of the public.

The storm, dubbed Daniel, flooded of the streets of the town of Volos and the nearby mountain region of Pilion, forcing the police to ban traffic in the entire prefecture of Magnesia. The ban, which covers all except emergency services and roadside assistance vehicles, will remain in place until the storm subsides, police said.

The fire department said earlier one man was killed in Volos when a wall buckled and fell on him, while another man was reported missing, believed to have been swept away by floodwaters.