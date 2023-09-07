Successful rescue mission by sea at Mount Pelion

A large operation to evacuate by sea people trapped because of Storm Daniel at the Mikros community of Platanias, on the southern coast of Mount Pelio was concluded successfully on Thursday.

Over 150 people, all Greek and foreign tourists, were trapped as of Tuesday morning after the road leading to the community was completely destroyed.

Evacuating them by land was impossible after torrential rain and floods destroyed the only road access to the coastal community. South Pelion Mayor Michalis Mitzikos contacted the Central Port Authority of Volos to send a tourist vessel (Tarzan) to pick up a total of 105 Greeks and foreigners who had been without power, water, or food for three days after hotels and inns ran out of supplies.

A second evacuation effort was ongoing as of 5 p.m. to evacuate hundreds of residents and foreign tourists from Platanias village, with the help of Mayor Mitzikos and Civil Protection. Serbian buses that had transported tourists from the neighboring country were also trapped at Platania, Pelion. [AMNA]