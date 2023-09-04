Police in Thessaloniki arrest two soccer fans during security checks

Police arrested two soccer fans during security checks prior to the soccer match between Aris and Asteras Tripolis at Thessaloniki’s Kleanthis Vekelidis stadium on Sunday.

According to the police, a 37-year-old and a 19-year-old were apprehended because they were found in possession of a folding knife and pepper spray, respectively.

They have been charged with violations of sports and weapons laws and will be referred to the prosecutor for criminal prosecution.

These checks were conducted as part of the measures introduced following the fatal stabbing of an AEK soccer fan by hooligans in the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia last month.