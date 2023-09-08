Coast Guard rescues 48 off Siteia

The Hellenic Coast Guard located and rescued 48 people on Friday after they had been disembarked on a rocky outcropping off Siteia, on the island of Crete. The group was comprised of 35 men, nine women, and four children.

A mother and two newborns were moved to the General Hospital of Agios Nikolaos, while two men and one woman are being treated at the local health center.

The Coast Guard also announced that it had arrested two people alleged to be traffickers, as preliminary investigations suggest that those onboard paid between 3,000 and 8,500 euros.