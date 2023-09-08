NEWS

Seamen’s Federation announces strike on September 13

Seamen’s Federation announces strike on September 13

The Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) announced on Friday 24-hour strike that will keep all ships docked nationwide on September 13 to protest the death of a 36-year old man who was pushed off the loading ramp by crew members of the ‘Blue Horizon’ ferry.

It underlined that Greek seamen are exemplary professionals who fight to protect human life at sea every day, adding that they should not be targeted as a whole for the recent tragic event in the port of Piraeus. [AMNA]

