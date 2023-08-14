NEWS

Heightened traffic at Attica ports ahead of major summer holiday

[File photo]

Ships departing from the ports of Attica for the Greek islands on Monday and Tuesday were almost fully booked as people continued to quit the capital for the August 15 holiday, particularly for destinations in the Cyclades.

There were 35 ferries scheduled to depart from Piraeus port for the Saronic Gulf and 23 to other island destinations on Monday, while another 13 ships were to set sail from the port of Rafina and nine from Lavrio.

On Sunday, a total of 23 ships carrying 32,441 passengers to islands of the Aegean set sail from Piraeus. There were also 45 departures for the Saronic Gulf, carrying 8,631 passengers, while another 15 ferries departed for the Saronic Gulf from Rafina and seven from Lavrio, carrying 8,024 passengers and 2,415 passengers, respectively.

The coast guard took additional measures to facilitate the extra passenger traffic while those travelling are advised to arrive earlier than usual.

