NEWS

Hellenic Railways releases useful new train app

Hellenic Railways releases useful new train app

Hellenic Railways (OSE) has launched a new app for smartphones and tablets, OSE Railways, which provides easy access and reliability of information on railway schedules, while offering a number of useful features like real-time updates on timetables, arrivals per station and delays.

By typing in the name of the station or selecting the station from the list, travelers can quickly and easily find out about train arrivals at their station of interest.

Travel Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
UK technical glitch disrupts flights from Greece, Israel, Portugal, Spain
NEWS

UK technical glitch disrupts flights from Greece, Israel, Portugal, Spain

Heightened traffic at Attica ports ahead of major summer holiday
NEWS

Heightened traffic at Attica ports ahead of major summer holiday

TUI UK operated 3 repatriation flights overnight from Greek wildfires
NEWS

TUI UK operated 3 repatriation flights overnight from Greek wildfires

Repatriation flights head for Greece as wildfires force tourists to flee
NEWS

Repatriation flights head for Greece as wildfires force tourists to flee

Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port
NEWS

Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port

Piraeus, Rafina sailings resume, Lavrio still closed
NEWS

Piraeus, Rafina sailings resume, Lavrio still closed