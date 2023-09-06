Hellenic Railways releases useful new train app
Hellenic Railways (OSE) has launched a new app for smartphones and tablets, OSE Railways, which provides easy access and reliability of information on railway schedules, while offering a number of useful features like real-time updates on timetables, arrivals per station and delays.
By typing in the name of the station or selecting the station from the list, travelers can quickly and easily find out about train arrivals at their station of interest.