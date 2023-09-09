NEWS

Senior cleric blesses flood victims from a tractor

[trikalavoice.gr]

A senior cleric was seen on Friday afternoon blessing flood victims from a tractor in a small village in central Greece, a region that flooded following two days of unprecedented rainfall. 

Residents of Megan Kalyvia, a village submerged in tons of water, saw Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Trikki on a tractor trailer saluting and blessing the public as he drove by. 

According to local news website trikalavoice.gr, the local Metropolis  operates an old age home and Chrysostomos had no other way of accessing it.

Entire villages have flooded in the Thessalian Plain, destroying infrastructure, livestock and crops and killing at least 10 people.

Church Religion Weather

