NEWS

Restaurants targeted in northern Athens

Restaurants targeted in northern Athens
File photo.

Explosive devices were detonated early Saturday at two restaurants with the same name in Maroussi and Nea Ionia in northern Athens, police said.

An explosive device detonated shortly after 4.30 a.m. at a souvlaki restaurant located at the junction of Aigaiou and Vyronos streets in Maroussi. The explosion broke the glass of the shop and damaged the tables and chairs.

A few minutes later, at 4.55 a.m., another explosive device detonated in a restaurant at 146 Eleftheriou Venizelou Street in Nea Ionia, causing damage to the tables. Police have launched an investigation.

 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Elderly man kills burglar in northeastern Greece
NEWS

Elderly man kills burglar in northeastern Greece

Blue Horizon ferry crew members to testify on passenger’s death on Sunday
NEWS

Blue Horizon ferry crew members to testify on passenger’s death on Sunday

Police smashes carjacking gang in northern Greece
NEWS

Police smashes carjacking gang in northern Greece

Illegal brothel shut down in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Illegal brothel shut down in Thessaloniki

‘Guardian of the Constitution’ nabbed for posing as police in Halkidiki
NEWS

‘Guardian of the Constitution’ nabbed for posing as police in Halkidiki

Attica Group CEO resigns after man’s death in Piraeus
NEWS

Attica Group CEO resigns after man’s death in Piraeus