Restaurants targeted in northern Athens

Explosive devices were detonated early Saturday at two restaurants with the same name in Maroussi and Nea Ionia in northern Athens, police said.

An explosive device detonated shortly after 4.30 a.m. at a souvlaki restaurant located at the junction of Aigaiou and Vyronos streets in Maroussi. The explosion broke the glass of the shop and damaged the tables and chairs.

A few minutes later, at 4.55 a.m., another explosive device detonated in a restaurant at 146 Eleftheriou Venizelou Street in Nea Ionia, causing damage to the tables. Police have launched an investigation.