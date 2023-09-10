NEWS

Two new fire fronts in the Peloponnese and in Zakynthos island

[InTime News]

A fire broke out in a forest area in Goumero village at Ilias, Peloponnese on Sunday afternoon. Another broke out in a forest region at Keri in Zakynthos island the same day.

The fire brigade reported that there are 28 firefighters in the mission for the fire in Goumero, Peloponnese with two teams on foot, eight vehicles, three aircraft and one helicopter. 

In Zakynthos, there are 14 firefighters with seven vehicles and three aircraft on mission. 

 

Fire

