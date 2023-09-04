NEWS

Greece is working with Israel on AI technology to quickly detect wildfires

[InTime News]

Greece is working with Israel on developing artificial intelligence technology that would help in early detection of dangerous wildfires, the Greek prime minister said on Monday.

After talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia, Kyriakos Mitsotakis also said that Israel could be brought into the European Union fold when it comes to civil protection initiatives to better coordinate firefighting efforts.

Israel and Cyprus are among several countries that have dispatched firefighting aircraft and crews to help battle wildfires in Greece that consumed vast tracts of forest last month and are believed to have killed 20 people.

Mitsotakis said Greece could act as a proving ground for Israeli AI technology in the early detection of wildfires. [AP]

Israel Cyprus Fire Diplomacy

