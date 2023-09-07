NEWS

WWF laments gaping fire management failures

[Lilia Agathou/AMNA]

The environmental organization WWF Hellas has expressed its outrage at the devastating forest fires, stating it was the second worst summer in Greece’s modern history and that about half of the areas burned were in protected areas. It referred to the forest fire control system as a failure and the electrical transmission system as a “national arsonist” due to the frequency of fires that start in its network. It also knocked the government over broken promises.

“This year’s forest fire management effort was a failure. I say this with respect and gratitude to the fire brigade, volunteers and residents who fought the battle in the field, an unfair and unequal battle because the system is outdated and needs to change,” said WWF Director Dimitris Karavellas, who described the lack of prevention as an Achilles’ heel.

He also said, “The climate crisis does not cause fires, nor is it an excuse for failed results.”

