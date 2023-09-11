Waters receding but still at high levels in Pineios river

A view of the blocked by the floods village of Vlochos in Karditsa, after storm 'Daniel' swept across central Greece, 10 September 2023. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]

The water of Pineios River in central Greece started to recede on Monday but remained above safety levels, three days after it burst its banks.

Waters were currently at eight meters and continued to drop, two above the safety level. Two days ago, authorities said the waters had reached the 10-meter-level. Authorities on Monday were attempting to construct water breaks and prevent further flooding.

Entire villages have been submerged in the muddy waters in the regions of Larissa and Karditsa following three days of torrential rain, with 15 people dead and incalculable damage to infrastructure, livestock, crops and household appliances.

The Fire Department said it had rescued 4,486 people stranded in flooded areas from last Tuesday to Sunday night.

Rescue efforts continued in the districts of Giannouli and Nea Smyrni where residents were told on Sunday to evacuate.

Further east, on Mount Pelion, many villages continued to be without water and power while in the nearby city of Volos maintenance crews were struggling to restore the water network.