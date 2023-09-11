NEWS

Waters receding but still at high levels in Pineios river

Waters receding but still at high levels in Pineios river
A view of the blocked by the floods village of Vlochos in Karditsa, after storm 'Daniel' swept across central Greece, 10 September 2023. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]

The water of Pineios River in central Greece started to recede on Monday but remained above safety levels, three days after it burst its banks.

Waters were currently at eight meters and continued to drop, two above the safety level. Two days ago, authorities said the waters had reached the 10-meter-level. Authorities on Monday were attempting to construct water breaks and prevent further flooding. 

Entire villages have been submerged in the muddy waters in the regions of Larissa and Karditsa following three days of torrential rain, with 15 people dead and incalculable damage to infrastructure, livestock, crops and household appliances.

The Fire Department said it had rescued 4,486 people stranded in flooded areas from last Tuesday to Sunday night.

Rescue efforts continued in the districts of Giannouli and Nea Smyrni where residents were told on Sunday to evacuate.

Further east, on Mount Pelion, many villages continued to be without water and power while in the nearby city of Volos maintenance crews were struggling to restore the water network.

storm natural disasters

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Death toll from floods in Greece climb to 15
NEWS

Death toll from floods in Greece climb to 15

Storm Daniel described as ‘once-in-a-millenium’
NEWS

Storm Daniel described as ‘once-in-a-millenium’

Residents of flooded regions fear looters
NEWS

Residents of flooded regions fear looters

Thirty-five more settlements told to be on alert due to flooding
NEWS

Thirty-five more settlements told to be on alert due to flooding

Copernicus: Rain reached 800 mm in some areas of Greece
NEWS

Copernicus: Rain reached 800 mm in some areas of Greece

Agricultural damage found to be far greater than Ianos
NEWS

Agricultural damage found to be far greater than Ianos