EU ready to weigh into Greek recovery effort

Greece could mobilize up to €2.25 billion in European funds from unspent and front-loaded cohesion money, from the European Social Fund Plus and from the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) fund in its effort to recover from last week’s devastating floods, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday.

“I am simply appalled by the recent disaster that has struck Greece and its people,” she said at a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is in Strasbourg with a delegation of ministers, meeting with European officials to discuss support measures for the country.

“Europe stands at the side of the Greek people,” she said.

“A lot of investment will be necessary to rebuild, but right now a lot of immediate support and help is needed to restore the livelihoods,” von der Leyen said. “We will mobilize all the EU resources that can be deployed.”

In a similar vein, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stressed that “Greece should not be alone in dealing with a situation that should be addressed by Europe as a whole.”

“In the worst moments, the Greeks must see the best face of Europe,” she said on Tuesday during a meeting with Mitsotakis.

“As far as the budget and resources are concerned, any decision that needs to be taken by the parliament will be taken as soon as possible. Because we know that this is a major disaster linked to the climate crisis and requires unprecedented efficiency and assistance,” Metsola added.