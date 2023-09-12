NEWS

Turkish national arrested at Athens airport for possession of fake IDs, bullets

File photo.

A 32-year-old Turkish national was arrested on Monday evening at Athens International Airport after he was found to be carrying two fake Portuguese identity cards and four 9mm bullets.

Police found the bullets during a luggage check as the suspect was about to board a flight to Mytilene, Lesvos, on Monday evening.

The fake IDs were found in a subsequent search.

Counter-terrorism officers are investigating whether the suspect was involved in Monday’s gangland-style shooting that left six people dead in the East Attica seaside town of Artemida, some 20 kilometers from the capital.

