US says it expects Albania to respect due process in Beleri case

The US State Department has sent the message to the Albanian authorities that Washington expects the rule of law to be respected in the case of the jailed mayor-elect of the predominantly ethnic-Greek city of Himare, Fredi Beleri.

Responding to a question from Greek correspondents in Washington, a State Department spokesperson said, “we are aware of the case and we expect the Albanian authorities to follow due process according to the laws [of the country].”

Beleri has been in prison since May after being arrested just a few days before local elections for allegedly trying to buy votes, an accusation he vehemently denies.

Judicial authorities in Albania have turned down requests for his release from pretrial detention. 

The case has caused a strain in Greek-Albanian relations and put Tirana under pressure from the European Union.

