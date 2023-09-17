FM promoting Greece’s Security Council candidacy

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will promote Greece’s candidacy as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 term, as well as its foreign policy positions during the 78th UN General Assembly, which is taking place in New York on Monday until September 23.

His schedule includes high-level meetings, bilateral and multilateral contacts with foreign ministers from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America, as well as meetings with high-level officials of the UN, the European Union and regional organizations.

Gerapetritis will also participate in Greek-Cypriot trilateral meetings with Israel, Egypt and Jordan. There will also be a quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia.

During his stay in New York, he will also meet with representatives of the Greek diaspora and have contacts with the leadership of American Jewish organizations.