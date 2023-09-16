Greece sends humanitarian aid to Libya

A C-130 military transport plane with two tons of food and armed forces doctors departed from Greece for Libya, which was ravaged by storm Daniel that almost wiped the city of Derna in the eastern part of the country off the map.

Athens had in previous years attempted to deepen ties with eastern Libya as Benghazi opposed the Tripoli regime.

The decision, which was taken for humanitarian as well as geopolitical reasons, was prompted by the fact that Turkey had from the very first moment sent Libya considerable material aid in military transport planes.