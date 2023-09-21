NEWS

Greece ‘unequivocally condemns’ Azerbaijan’s Karabakh offensive

A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry press-service shows Russian peacekeepers evacuating Nagorno-Karabakh civilians at an undisclosed location, 20 September 2023. [Russian Defense Ministry/EPA]

Greece condemned on Wednesday Azerbaijan’s military offensive into Nagorno-Karabakh urging Baku to respect human rights guarantee the safety of ethnic Armenians in the region. 

“Greece unequivocally condemns Azerbaijan’s military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh, which caused the death of many people. Greece calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities,” the Foreign Ministry said in a press release. 

“We have taken note of the developments regarding the concluded ceasefire agreement. The safety of the population in Nagorno-Karabakh is paramount. We call on Baku to respect human rights and guarantee the safety and dignity of the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. Humanitarian needs must be met immediately,” it added and called for dialogue. 

 

