Greece ‘unequivocally condemns’ Azerbaijan’s Karabakh offensive
Greece condemned on Wednesday Azerbaijan’s military offensive into Nagorno-Karabakh urging Baku to respect human rights guarantee the safety of ethnic Armenians in the region.
“Greece unequivocally condemns Azerbaijan’s military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh, which caused the death of many people. Greece calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities,” the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
“We have taken note of the developments regarding the concluded ceasefire agreement. The safety of the population in Nagorno-Karabakh is paramount. We call on Baku to respect human rights and guarantee the safety and dignity of the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. Humanitarian needs must be met immediately,” it added and called for dialogue.